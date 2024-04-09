Narus Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,236 Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,449,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,827,000. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 145,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after acquiring an additional 17,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after acquiring an additional 16,984 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of MCHP opened at $89.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.65. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $94.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.22 and a 200-day moving average of $83.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 42.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCHP. TD Cowen upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

