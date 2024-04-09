Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $395.60.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Murphy USA from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

NYSE MUSA opened at $418.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $403.44 and a 200-day moving average of $376.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.76. Murphy USA has a 52 week low of $253.92 and a 52 week high of $430.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy USA will post 26.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.59%.

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 7,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.42, for a total value of $2,837,410.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,607,700.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.42, for a total value of $627,415.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 7,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.42, for a total value of $2,837,410.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,607,700.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,440 shares of company stock worth $4,244,582 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Murphy USA by 3.6% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Murphy USA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Murphy USA by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Murphy USA by 5.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Murphy USA by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

