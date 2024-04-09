Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) PT Raised to $59.00 at Truist Financial

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

MUR has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.55.

Shares of MUR opened at $48.18 on Friday. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $32.80 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.10). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $844.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.44%.

In other Murphy Oil news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $4,442,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,035,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,811,324.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $4,442,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,035,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,811,324.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $433,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,576.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,260 shares of company stock valued at $6,322,644. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,444,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $704,568,000 after purchasing an additional 729,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,816,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $762,637,000 after buying an additional 137,059 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,861,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,397,000 after buying an additional 207,547 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,815,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $315,682,000 after acquiring an additional 365,686 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,806,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $103,789,000 after acquiring an additional 98,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

