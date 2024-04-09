Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.98 and last traded at $4.04. 116,309 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 753,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.68.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Mullen Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mullen Automotive by 73.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive during the first quarter worth about $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Mullen Automotive by 151.5% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 34,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 20,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive during the second quarter worth about $25,000. 11.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

