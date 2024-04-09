Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.98 and last traded at $4.04. 116,309 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 753,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.
Mullen Automotive Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.68.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Mullen Automotive Company Profile
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mullen Automotive
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 4 Golden Crosses With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- All-Aboard! Greenbrier Companies Breaks Out, New Highs Ahead
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 3 High Dividend Socks to Replace Lower Savings Yields Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.