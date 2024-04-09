Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Trims Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 1.8% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 9,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.7% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.42.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $4.00 on Tuesday, reaching $173.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,821,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,511,793. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.27. The firm has a market cap of $157.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

