Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,775 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,557 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 2.1% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.4% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 74,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $1,348,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $524,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.24.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,196,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,378,965. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $86.31 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.79. The company has a market capitalization of $98.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665 over the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

