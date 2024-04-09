Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,000 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,750 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 2.7% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 13,649 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% during the second quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 24,355 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 85,588 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 11,812 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Trading Up 1.0 %

F traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,078,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,578,547. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.74. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $15.42.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on F. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

