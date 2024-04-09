Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply comprises about 2.9% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Tractor Supply stock traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $253.19. 788,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,652. The firm has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.88 and a 200 day moving average of $222.09. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $268.02.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 43.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on Tractor Supply

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 7,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.26, for a total transaction of $1,653,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,159,897.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 7,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.26, for a total value of $1,653,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,897.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,090 shares of company stock worth $21,201,877 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.