Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Has $626,000 Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1,415.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WSM traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $308.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $254.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.49. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.44 and a 52 week high of $319.78.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 55.15% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WSM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marta Benson sold 17,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.19, for a total value of $5,490,713.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,597 shares in the company, valued at $21,140,909.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Marta Benson sold 17,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.19, for a total transaction of $5,490,713.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,140,909.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $330,973.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,591.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,145 shares of company stock worth $16,220,619. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.