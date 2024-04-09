Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Has $1.05 Million Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,350 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Southwest Airlines makes up approximately 1.0% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth about $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on LUV. Argus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.82.

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 1.4 %

Southwest Airlines stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,720,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,361,316. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $39.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.25 and a 200 day moving average of $28.42.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

About Southwest Airlines

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.