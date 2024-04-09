Morgan Stanley Boosts CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target to $225.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $222.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.57% from the company’s previous close.

CME has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on CME Group from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.18.

CME stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,753. CME Group has a 1 year low of $175.73 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $76.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.59 and its 200-day moving average is $211.28.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

