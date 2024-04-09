MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ (MLTX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $66.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MLTX. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.54.

MLTX stock opened at $46.27 on Tuesday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $64.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.41 and its 200 day moving average is $52.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.88 and a beta of 1.20.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 4,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $264,918.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,982,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,709,474.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 4,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $264,918.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,982,814 shares in the company, valued at $166,709,474.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kristian Reich sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $624,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,120,332.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,981 shares of company stock worth $9,490,674. Company insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLTX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 442.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 60,066 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after acquiring an additional 54,447 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $4,976,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

