Moonbeam (GLMR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.84 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $388.80 million and $14.84 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000656 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00068361 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00010536 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00023999 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00015675 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00006002 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,113,578,600 coins and its circulating supply is 852,939,968 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

