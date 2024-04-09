Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,638,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 153,121 shares during the quarter. Moody’s makes up 1.1% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 1.99% of Moody’s worth $1,421,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $398.06. The company had a trading volume of 98,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,918. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $290.98 and a 52-week high of $407.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.00. The stock has a market cap of $72.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 55.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.