Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 6,347 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lessened its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,347 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 198.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 70.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 51.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.75.

Onto Innovation Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ONTO traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.52. 109,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,771. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 77.19 and a beta of 1.40. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $76.40 and a one year high of $199.72.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.48, for a total value of $7,019,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,324,136.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 40,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.48, for a total transaction of $7,019,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,492 shares in the company, valued at $41,324,136.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Brian Miller sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $477,372.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,773.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,170 shares of company stock worth $8,266,955. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Onto Innovation Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

