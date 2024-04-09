Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 3,492 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC cut its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,492 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $4,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Balchem by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Balchem by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 51,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at $556,000. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Balchem Price Performance

Shares of Balchem stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.64. 15,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,725. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.17. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.74 and a fifty-two week high of $159.52.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.66 million. Balchem had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Balchem news, CAO William A. Backus sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.73, for a total value of $2,320,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,183.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Balchem news, CAO William A. Backus sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.73, for a total value of $2,320,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,183.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 9,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.37, for a total transaction of $1,435,476.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,019,362.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,630 shares of company stock worth $11,843,249 in the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

