Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 20,309 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,187 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,309 shares during the quarter. Summit Materials makes up 1.4% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Summit Materials worth $7,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Summit Materials by 130.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,512,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,575 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Summit Materials by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,413,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,722 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $34,374,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Summit Materials by 172.9% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Summit Materials by 50.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,632,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,646,000 after acquiring an additional 882,720 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SUM. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.09.

NYSE:SUM traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $42.44. The stock had a trading volume of 255,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.32. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $44.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.11.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $613.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.90 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

