Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC decreased its position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,436 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Chord Energy worth $5,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Chord Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 15.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Chord Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chord Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Chord Energy

In related news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $462,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,225,867.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

CHRD traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.04. 191,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,326. Chord Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $185.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.18 and a 200 day moving average of $163.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.06.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.21. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $964.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chord Energy Co. will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $3.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 21.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHRD shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Chord Energy from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America cut Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chord Energy from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chord Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Chord Energy

Chord Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.