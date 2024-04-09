Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,409 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FELE. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 23.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,656,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,493,000 after acquiring an additional 17,092 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 12.5% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on FELE shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Franklin Electric from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

FELE traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.86. 34,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.51. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.61 and a 1-year high of $107.89.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $472.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 10,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total value of $1,036,185.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,993 shares in the company, valued at $15,493,100.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

