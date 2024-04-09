Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Raises Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 67.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,536 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,538 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $5,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 1,300.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 717,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,090,000 after purchasing an additional 666,349 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,473,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 252.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,054,000 after purchasing an additional 350,204 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 6,472.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,316,000 after purchasing an additional 323,168 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 327.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 351,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,013,000 after acquiring an additional 269,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

MTH stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.19. 138,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,839. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.77. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $109.23 and a 1-year high of $179.68.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 17.03%. On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total transaction of $406,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,266 shares in the company, valued at $16,322,302.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 2,500 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total transaction of $406,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,266 shares in the company, valued at $16,322,302.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 355 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.61, for a total transaction of $54,176.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,618.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,998 shares of company stock worth $635,171. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MTH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.67.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

