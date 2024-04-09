Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 39,100 CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,282,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in CONMED during the 3rd quarter worth about $475,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in CONMED in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,691,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in CONMED in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,534,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in CONMED by 14.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in CONMED during the third quarter worth approximately $6,696,000.

CONMED Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CONMED stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.05. 72,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. CONMED Co. has a 52-week low of $74.67 and a 52-week high of $138.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.55 and a 200-day moving average of $95.96.

CONMED Announces Dividend

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.05). CONMED had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $327.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.94 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CONMED from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CONMED from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CONMED from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CONMED from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.43.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

