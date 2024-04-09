Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,074,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.06% of e.l.f. Beauty as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 390.2% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of ELF stock traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $169.41. 953,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,578. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.01 and a 12-month high of $221.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $270.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.66 million. As a group, research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total transaction of $4,677,693.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,713.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ELF

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.