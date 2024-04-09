Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 418,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,103,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of Pacific Biosciences of California at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 34,504,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681,833 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 37.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 149,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 40,667 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 452.8% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 330,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 270,573 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 2,201.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,041,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,838,000 after buying an additional 2,909,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 704,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,884,000 after buying an additional 285,343 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on PACB. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.56.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $3.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,668,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,508,640. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.96. The stock has a market cap of $953.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.83.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $58.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.96 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 152.97% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. Pacific Biosciences of California’s quarterly revenue was up 113.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Pacific Biosciences of California

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 33,560 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $200,017.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 876,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,224,601.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 33,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $200,017.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 876,611 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,601.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Meline acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,359 shares of company stock worth $218,843. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

(Free Report)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.