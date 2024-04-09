Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Invests $3.90 Million in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 63,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,904,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AMPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Mary Z. Luo sold 131,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total transaction of $7,172,361.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,104,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,290,069.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $589,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,160.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Z. Luo sold 131,386 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total value of $7,172,361.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,104,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,290,069.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,386 shares of company stock worth $7,833,222. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of AMPH stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.95. The company had a trading volume of 120,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,136. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $67.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.39 and a 200-day moving average of $51.55.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $178.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.90 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 26.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

Featured Stories

