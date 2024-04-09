Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $9.29 Million Holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 147,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the quarter. Vaxcyte makes up approximately 1.7% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $9,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PCVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $73.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.
Vaxcyte Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of Vaxcyte stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.66. 120,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,054. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.34. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $82.04.
Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.93). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.73) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Vaxcyte
In related news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $485,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,456.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vaxcyte news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $485,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,456.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.92, for a total transaction of $958,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,814 shares in the company, valued at $24,022,030.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,577 shares of company stock worth $7,426,315. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
About Vaxcyte
Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.
Read More
