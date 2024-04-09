Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $7.35 Million Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,923 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,154 shares during the quarter. SPS Commerce accounts for 1.3% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPS Commerce worth $7,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPSC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 654.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 676,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,894,000 after purchasing an additional 586,851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPS Commerce by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,773,000 after acquiring an additional 488,227 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $42,215,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in SPS Commerce by 4,691.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 277,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,415,000 after acquiring an additional 272,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth $23,356,000. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of SPSC stock traded up $3.58 on Tuesday, hitting $180.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,619. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.00 and a fifty-two week high of $218.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.65 and its 200-day moving average is $179.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 100.63 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $144.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.05 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total value of $474,448.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,631.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,965 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total transaction of $1,092,609.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,027,283.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total transaction of $474,448.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,631.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,688 shares of company stock valued at $12,122,275. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.67.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

