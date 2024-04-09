Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $6.30 Million Stock Holdings in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 117.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,441 shares during the period. Nextracker comprises about 1.1% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Nextracker worth $6,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nextracker during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Nextracker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Nextracker in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on NXT shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Nextracker from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Nextracker from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Nextracker from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.70.

In other Nextracker news, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $111,554.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,248.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $111,554.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,248.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $440,057.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXT traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.32. 829,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,294,316. Nextracker Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $62.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.20.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.51. Nextracker had a net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $710.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.53 million. On average, research analysts predict that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

