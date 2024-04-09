Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $5.55 Million Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Lancaster Colony worth $5,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Lancaster Colony during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $201.95. The stock had a trading volume of 18,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,048. Lancaster Colony Co. has a twelve month low of $158.88 and a twelve month high of $220.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34 and a beta of 0.35.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $485.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.00 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 17.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lancaster Colony news, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $232,540.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,172.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.75.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

