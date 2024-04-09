Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $4.59 Million Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,247 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,281 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Workiva worth $4,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Workiva by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,426,000 after buying an additional 564,500 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at $57,921,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter valued at $35,347,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Workiva by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 683,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,257,000 after acquiring an additional 419,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter valued at $36,581,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total transaction of $1,070,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,849.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Workiva from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Workiva from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

Workiva Price Performance

WK stock traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.31. 55,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,956. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.10 and its 200-day moving average is $93.23. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 1.03. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.20 and a 12 month high of $116.00.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $166.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Workiva Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Stories

