Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $3.30 Million Stock Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC trimmed its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 60.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,854 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HGV. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Grand Vacations Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $45.78. 118,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,220. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $49.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Hilton Grand Vacations’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HGV shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $1,046,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,396,712.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jorge Pablo Brizi sold 28,000 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,316,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,185. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 23,000 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $1,046,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,396,712.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,557 shares of company stock worth $4,142,832 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

