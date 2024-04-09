Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,649 shares during the period. Scorpio Tankers accounts for about 1.3% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $7,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 35.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 964 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 5.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 4.5% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE STNG traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.42. The company had a trading volume of 300,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,248. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.24 and its 200-day moving average is $62.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.21. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.34 and a 52 week high of $74.04.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.13. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

Further Reading

