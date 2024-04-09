Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lowered its position in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 321,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,676 shares during the quarter. Verona Pharma accounts for about 1.1% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Verona Pharma were worth $6,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Verona Pharma by 30.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Verona Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Verona Pharma Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of VRNA stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $16.57. 166,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,981. The company has a quick ratio of 33.33, a current ratio of 33.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Verona Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $11.83 and a 52 week high of $23.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.10.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

About Verona Pharma

(Free Report)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.