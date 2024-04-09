Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Buys New Position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 190,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,482,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Freshworks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Freshworks by 3,770.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after purchasing an additional 582,157 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Freshworks by 1,141.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Freshworks during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Freshworks during the first quarter worth approximately $887,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Freshworks during the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Freshworks Price Performance

FRSH traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.58. 641,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,573,675. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.66 and a beta of 0.90. Freshworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $24.98.

Insider Activity

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $160.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.11 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $94,831.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at $351,565.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $94,831.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at $351,565.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $152,729.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,127.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 458,557 shares of company stock worth $9,392,330 over the last three months. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRSH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Freshworks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Freshworks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Wolfe Research raised Freshworks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Freshworks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Freshworks

Freshworks Profile

(Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.