Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Acquires 17,551 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,551 shares during the quarter. SL Green Realty comprises approximately 1.2% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.24% of SL Green Realty worth $6,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,666,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,593,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 994,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,080,000 after acquiring an additional 26,465 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 893.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 47,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 335,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after purchasing an additional 30,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Price Performance

Shares of SLG traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.26. 275,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,491. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $55.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.85 and a 200-day moving average of $42.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.71.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at SL Green Realty

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -33.00%.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $227,085.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $227,085.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $467,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,363.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SLG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of SL Green Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial downgraded SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SL Green Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.83.

About SL Green Realty

(Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Further Reading

