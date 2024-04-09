Monero (XMR) Price Tops $133.89

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 9th. Over the last week, Monero has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a market cap of $2.47 billion and approximately $62.37 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can now be bought for approximately $133.89 or 0.00193786 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,093.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $684.22 or 0.00990285 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.48 or 0.00141080 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008417 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00047983 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00045999 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.36 or 0.00138010 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Monero

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,421,329 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

