Monero (XMR) Price Tops $131.75 on Major Exchanges

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $131.75 or 0.00191015 BTC on major exchanges. Monero has a total market cap of $2.43 billion and $60.08 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monero has traded up 8.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,975.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $673.63 or 0.00976629 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.89 or 0.00141914 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00008536 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00047514 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00046407 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.01 or 0.00137746 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Monero

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,421,455 coins. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

