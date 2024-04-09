monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.27.

Get monday.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on monday.com

monday.com Price Performance

Shares of MNDY stock opened at $215.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3,077.13 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.15 and a 200-day moving average of $186.75. monday.com has a one year low of $108.35 and a one year high of $239.22.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.97 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that monday.com will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On monday.com

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in monday.com by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of monday.com by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in monday.com by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in monday.com by 104.1% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in monday.com by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.