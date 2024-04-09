Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CFO James M. Mock Sells 705 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) CFO James M. Mock sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $71,860.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,542.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MRNA traded up $6.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.60. 8,939,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,355,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $163.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 68.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, February 26th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Moderna by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,907,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,058,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248,623 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $628,359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 108.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Moderna by 77.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,876,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,341 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Moderna by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,225,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,460 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

