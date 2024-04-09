Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Shares Down 5.4%

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.22 and last traded at $10.30. 389,381 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,992,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MNMD

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $727.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts expect that Mind Medicine will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mind Medicine (MindMed)

In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $156,930.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 580,202 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,919. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $156,930.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 580,202 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,919. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $62,491.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,294. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,145,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 416,765 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1,063.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,075,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638,774 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 23.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 951,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 178,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 936,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 16,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter valued at $496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

(Get Free Report)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.