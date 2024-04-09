Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 38,171 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,151,419 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 38,171 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up 2.9% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $83,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at about $3,793,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.5% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,104,000 after purchasing an additional 254,175 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $3,739,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,884,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,678,000 after acquiring an additional 125,450 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPD stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 959,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,881,158. The company has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $29.99.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.58.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

