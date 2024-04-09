Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 27,225 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,225 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.15% of Camden Property Trust worth $16,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,955,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,485,575,000 after acquiring an additional 412,019 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,961,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,044,341,000 after acquiring an additional 157,326 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,890,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $729,147,000 after acquiring an additional 45,705 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,044,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,599,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,399,000 after acquiring an additional 43,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPT stock traded up $2.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.85. The company had a trading volume of 300,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.90. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $114.04.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $387.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.33 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 111.35%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down previously from $121.00) on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.24.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

