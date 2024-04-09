Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 1,883 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WM. StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.85.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,087. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.71 and a 12 month high of $214.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,219,441. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,219,441. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,738,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,838 shares in the company, valued at $27,816,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,355 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

