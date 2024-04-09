Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 17,917 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 232,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,917 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $6,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,252,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,019,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,409 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,971,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,258,000 after acquiring an additional 195,919 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,239,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,242,000 after acquiring an additional 442,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,709,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,220,000 after acquiring an additional 28,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNP. Guggenheim decreased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI cut CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet raised CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.73.

NYSE CNP traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.33. 771,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,156,029. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $31.43.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

