Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 13,597 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,597 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 149.6% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.97. 487,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,517,545. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.87. The company has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.61. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $58.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 114.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.90.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

