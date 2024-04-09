Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Decreases Stock Position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,091,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 224,430 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.46% of EnLink Midstream worth $25,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 232.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 198.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 45.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream Price Performance

ENLC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.76. 69,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,942,765. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 2.39. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $14.18.

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 8.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1325 per share. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 26th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENLC shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EnLink Midstream news, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $616,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other EnLink Midstream news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 250,552 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $3,026,668.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 534,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,450,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 50,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $616,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

