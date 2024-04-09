MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target Raised to $1,800.00 at BTIG Research

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BTIG Research from $780.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Benchmark started coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a buy rating and a $990.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1,810.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MicroStrategy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,473.00.

MicroStrategy Stock Up 5.1 %

MSTR opened at $1,512.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,145.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $714.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.69 and a beta of 2.89. MicroStrategy has a 12 month low of $266.00 and a 12 month high of $1,999.99.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.90 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 86.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MicroStrategy news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,657.49, for a total transaction of $1,140,353.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,353.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other MicroStrategy news, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.24, for a total transaction of $8,612,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,437.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 688 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,657.49, for a total value of $1,140,353.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,353.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,084 shares of company stock valued at $98,169,818. Corporate insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 307.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

