Microlise Group plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.73 (LON:SAAS)

Microlise Group plc (LON:SAAS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.73 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Microlise Group Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of Microlise Group stock opened at GBX 164.40 ($2.08) on Tuesday. Microlise Group has a 1-year low of GBX 88.04 ($1.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 170 ($2.15). The company has a market capitalization of £190.62 million, a PE ratio of 16,700.00 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 133.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 112.92.
About Microlise Group
