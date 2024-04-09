MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, April 21st. This is a boost from MFF Capital Investments’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 6.72.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sally Chaplain purchased 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.42 ($2.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,932.00 ($33,067.55). In other MFF Capital Investments news, insider Sally Chaplain bought 14,600 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$3.42 ($2.26) per share, with a total value of A$49,932.00 ($33,067.55). Also, insider Peter Montgomery purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.49 ($2.31) per share, with a total value of A$55,840.00 ($36,980.13). 22.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MFF Capital Investments

MFF Capital Investments Limited is an investment firm manager. The firm is an internally managed listed public company incorporated in Australia. The firm ceased to be externally managed by Magellan Asset Management in 2013. The principal activity of the company is the investment in a minimum of 20 exchange-listed international or Australian companies.

