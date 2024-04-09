Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) were down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $506.74 and last traded at $510.19. Approximately 4,699,188 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 17,456,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $519.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on META shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.88.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $483.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.32, for a total transaction of $251,526.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,086.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.32, for a total transaction of $251,526.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,086.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $6,188,498.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,495,417 shares of company stock valued at $704,932,669. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emprise Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,801,000. jvl associates llc grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 777 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,215,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.