Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a positive rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $9.60 price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.78.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ MLCO opened at $7.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.12. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $14.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 224.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Melco Resorts & Entertainment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 252,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 17,088 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,150,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,201,000 after purchasing an additional 482,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,715,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,696,000 after purchasing an additional 366,031 shares during the period. Aragon Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $798,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,524,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,397,000 after purchasing an additional 610,006 shares during the period. 39.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

